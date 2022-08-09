Arrest warrant issued for Newmarket man wanted for first-degree murder
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for first-degree murder following a homicide in Newmarket, Ont.
York Regional Police say they were called to a home around 1:30 a.m. on July 29 for reports of an injured person and found 22-year-old Nicole Mercer with life-threatening injuries.
Mercer was treated by first responders then taken to hospital, where she died.
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound.
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Newmarket man, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators are encouraging him to seek legal counsel and turn himself in and are asking anyone with information to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.
