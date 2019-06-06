

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 32-year-old man accused in a Thornhill hit-and-run that left a husband and wife injured back in April is now facing charges.

York Regional Police said the couple was walking in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue on April 22 at around 8 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

A 44-year-old male victim was found by emergency crews at the scene suffering from minor injuries, while his 45-year-old wife sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident and was subsequently transported to hospital.

Police later said both victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators released surveillance camera footage of the vehicle they believed was involved in the collision one day after it occurred. The video showed a white pick-up truck turning left onto Meadowview Avenue before striking the two victims, who were attempting to cross the roadway. The truck is then seen stopping for a quick moment before driving away, heading east.

On Thursday, police said ,“with assistance from tips from the public,” they were able to make an arrest in the case.

Aras Panahian Jan, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with failure to stop after accident and failure to stop after accident causing bodily harm in connection with the investigation.

He has been held in custody since his arrest and was scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday for a bail hearing.