

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have charged a 21-year-old suspect in connection with a series of sexual assaults at TTC stations over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Friday at Jane Station in the Bloor and Jane streets area. The woman told police that she was standing inside the station when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her around the waist and sexually assaulted her.

In the second reported incident, police say a woman was onboard a TTC bus on Jane Street on Saturday when she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

Later that day, it’s alleged, the same man approached four separate women who were onboard a southbound train between Wilson and Glencairn stations and sexually assaulted each of them.

Police officers were subsequently called to Glencairn Station where an arrest was made.

A suspect identified as Biko Miguana has been charged with six counts of sexual assault.

He appeared before a judge on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is being asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.