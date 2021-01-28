TORONTO -- An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 43-year-old Markham, Ont. woman in Jamaica last week.

Latoya Alcindor was found dead on Jan. 21 in an apartment complex she was renting in Runaway Bay, a town on the north coast of Jamaica. At the time, police confirmed that her death was being investigated as a homicide, but did not provide further details about the case.

On Thursday, the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed that Alcindor’s body was found around 4:30 a.m. when the other occupants of the apartment “noticed an anomaly” in her room and called police.

Investigators said the body was found in a “pool of blood with stab wounds.”

Police also confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

“Detectives have collected several statements and are in the final stages of preparing the case file,” police said in a statement. “However, the suspect’s identity is being withheld.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”

No information has been provided regarding charges in connection with the death.

Alcindor has been described by friends as a caring mother and a prominent member of the Caribbean community in Toronto.

"She promoted Caribbean culture her entire life, and she was always a part of the Caribana parade since she was a young child,” her god-sister and friend Tashia Antoine told CTV News Toronto.

Family confirmed that Alcindor travelled to Jamaica on Dec. 27. Antoine added that she went there to pursue some business opportunities and met a friend “who she was seeing.”