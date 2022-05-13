Arrest made in Mississauga hit-and-run that left 35-year-old man dead
Investigators have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run incident that left a 35-year-old man dead in Mississauga back in December.
The victim, 35-year old Suresh Tharmakulasingam, was crossing mid-block in a southward direction across Dundas Street, west of Dixie Road at around 9:15 p.m. On December 17, 2021.
According to Peel Regional Police, he had just left a restaurant and was walking back to his tractor trailer, which he had left parked at a gas station across the road.
He was struck by a 2008- 2012 black Ford Escape SUV as he reached the eastbound curb lane.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping, police said.
Tharmakulasingam was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital several days later on Dec. 24.
Investigators announced Friday that they made an arrest in the case on May 12 in collaboration with Toronto police.
Police said 38-year-old Luke Conklin of Toronto has now been charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.
He is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton on July 25.
Police also said the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision has been recovered.
Tharmakulasingam's family told CTV News Toronto in December that he was a “special person” who had recently been married in Sri Lanka and was in the process of finalizing his new wife's visa application when he died.
