TORONTO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a six-month long human trafficking investigation involving a teenage victim.

Durham police allege a 33-year-old man recruited a 16-year-old girl and forced her to work in the sex trade across the Greater Toronto Area.

On Monday, police said they arrested Kimel Beckford during a traffic stop in Whitby. He is now facing four charges, including trafficking in person under 18 years and material benefit from trafficking person under 18 years.

Police have released a photo of Beckford to ensure there are no other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5604 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.