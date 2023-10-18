Toronto

    • Arrest made in fatal shooting of Mississauga man in North York: police

    Toronto police investigate a fatal shooting in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue Monday June 12, 2023. (Francis Gibbs /CTV Toronto) Toronto police investigate a fatal shooting in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue Monday June 12, 2023. (Francis Gibbs /CTV Toronto)

    A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North York back in June.

    Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. on June 12 for a reported shooting.

    When they arrived in the area, police said they found 43-year-old Tung Duc Do inside a white van that had drifted onto the sidewalk. Do, police said, had been shot and was pronounced dead on scene.

    Tung Duc Do, 43, is seen in this undated photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)

    On Wednesday, Toronto police confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested in the case.

    Police said Abdalla Azawi was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder.

    Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the fatal shooting to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). 

