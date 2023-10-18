Arrest made in fatal shooting of Mississauga man in North York: police
A 24-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North York back in June.
Officers were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. on June 12 for a reported shooting.
When they arrived in the area, police said they found 43-year-old Tung Duc Do inside a white van that had drifted onto the sidewalk. Do, police said, had been shot and was pronounced dead on scene.
Tung Duc Do, 43, is seen in this undated photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
On Wednesday, Toronto police confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested in the case.
Police said Abdalla Azawi was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the fatal shooting to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gaza's doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows
Doctors hamstrung by dwindling medical supplies rushed Wednesday to save people badly wounded in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital the day before, performing surgery -- often without anesthesia -- on patients lying on floors, as Israel kept up its attacks on the besieged territory.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce
Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
DEVELOPING Latest on Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire pleas and Israel-Hamas recriminations in wake of Gaza hospital blast
U.S. President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiralling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The visit comes after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital a day earlier.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
Montreal
-
Advertising billboards a lucrative alternative to sound walls? Quebec says 'no'
The Quebec government is rejecting a suggestion by a City of Longueuil resident to use advertising billboards to curb noise from Highway 116 to nearby homes.
-
Despite 'urgent need to act,' Quebec taking its time with cultural safety bill
Having heard harsh criticisms by several Indigenous groups, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière says he wants to take "time to think about what comes next" before moving ahead with his bill on cultural safety in the health care and social services networks.
-
Montreal to test emergency siren on Wednesday
The City of Montreal, in collaboration with ten plants, is slated to test its annual siren to raise awareness of industrial risks and provide safety tips in case of a toxic leak.
London
-
Monte McNaughton steps in to new role outside politics
Woodbine entertainment announced the appointment of Monte McNaughton as executive vice president of its industry relations and people experience.
-
London councillors spar over need for lobbyist registry
No additional light will be shed on political lobbying activities directed at London city council — but the political push for a lobbyist registry isn’t over.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 26
Nathaniel Veltman continued his testimony on Tuesday and told a Windsor court he expressed remorse and illustrated what was going through his mind in the moments leading up to, during and after the attack on the Afzaal family, with the Crown later beginning its cross examination. Here’s what you missed.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the tiny home community's 50 residents – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Brantford residents shows support for SC Johnson amidst battle to keep plant in town
There was an outpouring of support for SC Johnson at a Brantford council meeting Tuesday evening, as the city works to keep its main plant in town.
Northern Ontario
-
Transport crashes into house in northern Ont., almost hit children inside
A transport truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls Tuesday evening.
-
Mother seeks justice for daughter murdered in random act of violence
Shirley Marshall is still trying to process her grief in the wake of her daughter's death. Taylor Marshall, 22, was found dead in her home on Sept. 7, the victim of what the Sault police called a random attack.
-
Second man convicted of killing a Sudbury cop granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 58, has been granted day parole as of Oct. 6 – one day shy of the 30th anniversary of the killing of Const. Joe MacDonald.
Ottawa
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
-
Porter Airlines launching new Ottawa-Calgary direct flight in 2024
Porter Airlines will launch daily service between the Ottawa International Airport and Calgary International Airport on Feb. 14, 2024.
-
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on West Hunt Club Road, between Woodroffe Avenue and Cleopatria Drive, at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Unifor-Stellantis talks set to get underway
Unifor says contract negotiations with Stellantis will get underway today, with the union setting a strike deadline of 11:59 p-m on October 29th.
-
Crowd doubles in size for second Palestinian solidarity rally in a week
For the second time in five days, a crowd of people flocked to the base of the Great Canadian Flag at Windsor’s riverfront in a show of solidarity with Palestinian people as the Israel-Hamas war wages on.
-
Windsor not next in line to implement 'fourplex as of right' bylaw
The housing crisis has seen municipalities across Ontario respond by passing new blanket zoning exemptions to give the green light to four plex construction on any residential property, as governments look to push developers to add more supply to meet demand.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach plaza disturbance left man facing impaired charges
Police were called twice to a retail store in Wasaga Beach, Sunday.
-
Ontario officer faces criminal charges for alleged break-in, assault while on duty
An Ontario Provincial Police officer faces criminal charges following allegations she broke into her former boyfriend's home and assaulted his girlfriend while on duty.
-
Family of 7 displaced after fire ignites in child's closet
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
'No one should be down here': HRM council updates homeless strategy
The growing homeless problem was back on the agenda at Halifax Regional Council Tuesday, as the city works to fine-tune its response.
-
N.B. family copes with the loss of their barn and childhood home in fire
The Degenhardt family are not only dealing with the loss of the heart and soul of their business, they’re coping with a sentimental loss too. A massive fire destroyed a four-storey barn with 28 livestock inside Sunday morning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Calgary
-
Downtown Calgary LRT station to be closed for construction
A major construction project set to begin next month that will shut down an LRT station for more than a week.
-
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary's highs dropping more than 20 degrees by early next week
After a wet Tuesday, Calgary is expecting a return to above seasonal temperatures for the middle of the week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
-
LIVE AT 10 AM
LIVE AT 10 AM Wab Kinew to be sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, is scheduled to be sworn in today and appoint his cabinet.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
Vancouver
-
Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Husband charged in killing of devoted mom had threatened her before, court documents reveal
The man accused of killing a New Westminster woman, who police say was a victim of domestic violence, had threatened her before.
-
Airbnb operator says he's facing losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars because of new short-term rental laws
Steve Nguyen runs two Airbnb units in a downtown Victoria apartment building, including one decorated and paying homage to the television show, “Friends”. He says he’s still reeling from the news he soon won't be able to operate it as a short-term rental since he doesn’t live there.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
CPP board says Alberta pension exit consults are biased, manipulative
The board of the Canada Pension Plan says Alberta's consultation with its citizens on quitting the CPP is not a straightforward fact-finding exercise but rather a biased manipulation of public opinion.
-
Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in Edmonton
Edmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.