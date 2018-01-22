

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Etobicoke late Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Rathburn Road and The Westmall at around 4:30 p.m.

One male victim was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed Monday morning that the victim’s condition has improved and he is expected to survive.

Investigators also said one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police have not said if the victim and suspect knew one another.

No additional suspects are outstanding, police confirmed.