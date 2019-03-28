

CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection with an incident at a Mississauga nightclub that left several people injured last year.

On Dec. 23, 2018 at around 3 a.m., a fight broke out between several people inside &Company Resto Bar on Enfield Place, near Burnhamthorpe Road.

While several people were escorted out of the bar by security, police said the fight continued to swell while outside.

At some point, police allege one of the male involved returned to his vehicle and proceeded to drive onto the sidewalk outside the club, striking five people standing there.

A 23-year-old woman suffered serious injuries as a result. Four other people suffered only minor injuries.

Police later issued two arrest warrants for a man and woman wanted in connection with the ordeal.

A suspect identified as Nicole Bergsma turned herself in to police on Thursday.

She has been charged with five counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of failing to comply with recognizance.

Police say the second suspect, identified as 37-year-old Michael Polynice, remains outstanding.

The Toronto-resident is wanted for numerous charges, including aggravated assault and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.