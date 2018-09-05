

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 43-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood last week.

According to Toronto police, a fight broke out between two men in between parking lots in the Melham Court and Markham Road area at around 12:43 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived to the industrial area to find a man unconscious and not breathing.

They said he had “obvious signs of trauma” to his upper body.

The victim, identified by family as 49-year-old Cecil Graham, died a short time after emergency crews arrived.

Investigators made an appeal for information on the suspect, who fled the scene before they arrived, and collected surveillance camera footage from a number of surrounding businesses. They also towed two vehicles from the scene for forensic evaluation.

On Tuesday, an arrest was made in the case.

A suspect identified as Toronto resident Garfield Chambers has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He is due to appear in court today.