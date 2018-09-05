Arrest made in deadly beating of man in Scarborough's Malvern area
Garfield Chambers, 43, appears in this photo provided by Toronto Police Service.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 8:52AM EDT
A 43-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood last week.
According to Toronto police, a fight broke out between two men in between parking lots in the Melham Court and Markham Road area at around 12:43 p.m. on Friday.
Officers arrived to the industrial area to find a man unconscious and not breathing.
They said he had “obvious signs of trauma” to his upper body.
The victim, identified by family as 49-year-old Cecil Graham, died a short time after emergency crews arrived.
Investigators made an appeal for information on the suspect, who fled the scene before they arrived, and collected surveillance camera footage from a number of surrounding businesses. They also towed two vehicles from the scene for forensic evaluation.
On Tuesday, an arrest was made in the case.
A suspect identified as Toronto resident Garfield Chambers has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.
He is due to appear in court today.