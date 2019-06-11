

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have apprehended a cyclist who allegedly threw a bottle filled with a corrosive substance at two parents pushing a stroller in the city’s Seaton Village neighbourhood last week.

The man and woman were walking on Clinton Street just north of Bloor Street with their infant baby at around 4:30 p.m. on June 6 when they were approached by a cyclist carrying an Uber Eats bag.

Police have said that the cyclist threw the bottle at the family, causing them to sustain minor injuries.

Investigators say that the cyclist then fled the scene while “screaming and yelling.”

Following the assault, police released surveillance camera images of the suspect.

An arrest in the case was then made on Sunday.

Massimo Ionno, 45, of Toronto, is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of public mischief and one count of administering a noxious substance.