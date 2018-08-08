

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have arrested a 51-year-old man after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a TTC subway station over the weekend.

The 27-year-old woman told police that she had boarded an eastbound train at St. George Station shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday when she was sexually assaulted by a man sitting beside her.

Two days later, police made an arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Abdul Azizi has been charged with sexual assault.

He is due to appear in court Wednesday morning.