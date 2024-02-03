Arrest made following stabbing that sent one to hospital in life-threatening condition: police

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an East York area stabbing that sent one to hospital on Thursday.

Police say that officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the Don Valley Drive and Hillside Drive area at approximately 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Police say that the accused allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim several times in a physical altercation. According to police, the victim was transported to hospital and remains there in life-threatening condition.

The accused, Bassanio Bartley of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Bartley appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday, Feb. 2.