Arrest made following stabbing that sent one to hospital in life-threatening condition: police
A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an East York area stabbing that sent one to hospital on Thursday.
Police say that officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the Don Valley Drive and Hillside Drive area at approximately 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 1.
Police say that the accused allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim several times in a physical altercation. According to police, the victim was transported to hospital and remains there in life-threatening condition.
The accused, Bassanio Bartley of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Bartley appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday, Feb. 2.
An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.
Japan wants everyone to know: Taylor Swift will make it in time for the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan through Feb. 10, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Paris police chief says man who wounded 3 in knife and hammer attack may have mental health issues
A man armed with a knife and a hammer wounded three people Saturday in an early morning attack at the bustling Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, another nerve-rattling security incident in the Olympic host city before the Summer Games open in six months.
An Iranian-backed militia official downplays the U.S. strikes in Iraq, hints at deescalation
An Iraqi militia official on Saturday hinted at a desire to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes launched by the United States against dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
Hamas shows signs of resurgence in parts of Gaza where Israeli troops largely withdrew weeks ago
Hamas has begun to resurface in areas where Israel withdrew the bulk of its forces a month ago, deploying police officers and making partial salary payments to some of its civil servants in Gaza City in recent days, four residents and a senior official in the militant group said Saturday.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
Remaining FAE members accept agreement with Quebec
Members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska, the last union affiliated to the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) to vote on the agreement in principle reached over the holiday season with the government on the renewal of collective agreements, have accepted the deal by 50.58 per cent.
Quebec committee recommends new 'fundamental right' to access French content online
Quebec intends to legislate to boost French content on streaming platforms as it seeks to push back against the overwhelming influence of foreign digital culture and corporations.
Police investigating homicide in Montreal North
Police are investigating after a man was killed in Montreal North Friday evening.
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
‘Very tough to see’: Cambridge, Ont. man leads delegation including MPs on trip to Middle East
A handful of Members of Parliament are back on Canadian soil after a trip to the Middle East, where they got a firsthand look at how people in the region are living.
‘It’s a wonderful feeling’: Memorial to fallen soldiers finds new home in Breslau
A large tribute to Canada’s military has found a new home in Breslau.
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
Residents voice concerns over proposed 25-storey high-rise in Stittsville
Residents in Stittsville are upset over a proposed plan to build a 25-storey apartment building on Hazeldean Road.
Here is the forecast in Ottawa and Gatineau for the first weekend of Winterlude
It's going to be a mild first weekend of Winterlude, with a just bit of a chill in the air.
Cardinal man, 65, killed in crash near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between Brockville and Smiths Falls.
Transit Windsor users urged to come up with 'plan B' as strike deadline looms
The clock is ticking on a possible Transit Windsor Strike. As the deadline for a deal fast approaches, people who rely on the service are scrambling to figure out how to get around.
City of Windsor 2024 Budget finalized with 3.91 per cent tax hike
The City of Windsor 2024 Budget has been finalized and adopted after public delegations, council amendments and final calculations by city administration.
1,600 unfilled manufacturing jobs in Windsor-Sarnia corridor with more to come
A manufacturing industry group is calling on the province to strengthen its measures to meet the growing gap of skilled workers in the sector as new plants come online to supply the electrified automotive revolution.
Lieutenant-governor helping to kick off Orillia Winter Games
The Sunshine City is getting set for the return of the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, with a high-profile guest coming to help with the kickoff.
Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents
Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.
Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: 'If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life'
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
Hundreds gather to question P.E.I. health minister on ICU closure
Hundreds of people from across Prince Edward Island packed into a Summerside convention room Thursday night to express their concerns over the state of critical care at the Prince County Hospital and, by extension, the state of island health care as a whole.
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
Southern Alberta Ethnic Association unveils oral history project for the Black community in Lethbridge
The Southern Alberta Ethnic Association (SAEA) is celebrating Black History Month and to mark the occasion it's launching a new oral history project documenting the Black community in Lethbridge.
Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.
'Worst forms of cruelty': Advocates warn of rise of deadly raccoon traps In Metro Vancouver
It appears a growing number of Metro Vancouver homeowners are fed up with raccoons, and they're taking matters into their own hands.
Full parole denied for B.C. double-murderer after tense hearing
A man convicted in the double-killings of a high school friend’s mother and grandmother in a murder-for-hire plot has been denied full parole.
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
