

CTV News Toronto





Police in York Region have charged a 21-year-old man after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while shopping in Vaughan.

The woman told police that she was walking through a shopping centre on Bass Pro Mills Drive on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a man she did not know.

The man allegedly pushed the woman and attempted to kiss her.

Police say the 31-year-old fought back, prompting the suspect to take off.

He was later located and apprehended by mall security.

A suspect identified as Biko Thuon Miguna has been charged with sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket today.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.