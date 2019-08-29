

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in connection with the sexual assault of two male teenagers inside Scarborough Town Centre this summer.

The alleged incidents took place inside the shopping centre one month apart, according to investigators.

Officers were called to a report of a sexual assault at the mall on July 29 at around 5 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man at the time. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday, officers responded to another report of a sexual assault at the same mall at around 3:45 p.m.

At the time, a 19-year-old man was approached by an unknown man who allegedly sexually assaulted him and then fled the scene.

While releasing surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation on Wednesday, officers said “it is believed the same man is responsible for both sexual assaults.”

One day later, investigators confirmed an arrest had been made in the case.

Rayyaz Gohar, 53, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

The Toronto man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.