

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made after two fatal shootings took place in Brampton this long weekend.

The two incidents, which left two men dead, took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police were first called to the area of Vodden Street East and Kennedy Road North at around 12:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots. About six hours later, officers were called to the area of Sunforest Drive and Sandalwood Parkway East for another shooting call on Townley Crescent.

On Sunday afternoon, investigators said they believed the shootings were targeted incidents and that they appeared to be related to one another. The victims knew each other and were both known to police, officers said.

The first shooting left 27-year-old Cliff Correia, of Brampton, dead and sent a female victim to hospital with serious injuries. Georgetown-resident Derrick McKeown, 33, was killed in the second shooting.

On Monday, Peel police said Brampton-resident Patrick Doyle, 27, was arrested in connection with both murders. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Doyle was remanded into custody after a court appearance on Monday in Brampton. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday morning.