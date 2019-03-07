

An arrest has been made after a TTC rider reported being sexually assaulted on a bus last month.

The alleged incident happened on board a bus travelling northbound on Islington Avenue from Elmhurst Drive at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Toronto police said the suspect got off the bus about 20 minutes later, near Steeles Avenue West.

A suspect identified as 35-year-old Babamu Ibrahim Hussain, of Toronto, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is due to appear in court today.

Anyone with new information about the investigation can call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.