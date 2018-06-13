

CTV News Toronto





A 50-year-old man has been charged after a pregnant woman reported being punched in the stomach at the Eaton Centre on Saturday.

The woman told police that she was waiting near a washroom in the shopping centre located at Yonge and Dundas streets at around 9:40 p.m. when the incident took place.

It’s alleged a man walked by her and punched or elbowed her in the stomach.

Det. Const. Jennifer Nantais said the woman suffered minor bruising to her ribs and went to hospital as a precaution. She was released a short time later.

Police made an arrest in the case on Tuesday -- just one day after investigators released photos of a man wanted in connection with the alleged assault.

A suspect identified as Lander Donee, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He is due to appear in court on the charges today.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.