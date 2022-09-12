Arrest made after man seriously injured in stabbing near Ajax park

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing near an Ajax park on Friday night.

It happened at around 11:40 p.m. near Harkins Drive and Card Street, which is located at the entrance to Harkins Park.

Police say that the suspect was engaged in a verbal altercation with a 37-year-old man immediately prior to the stabbing taking place.

He then fled the scene in his vehicle, police say.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect was later identified by investigators and ultimately surrendered to authorities at a police station.

Tristan Clough, of Ajax, is charged with aggravated assault and breach of an undertaking. He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.