Arrest made after man seriously injured during east Toronto robbery

Police have arrested one man and are continuing to search for three others after a victim was seriously injured in a robbery in Toronto’s east end last week.

Police say the robbery occurred near the intersection of Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue on Aug. 24. They say four suspects attacked the victim, a man in his 30s, stealing his property before he was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Brayden Wilcox, 23, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with robbery. He appeared in court on Aug. 26.

Police have identified two outstanding suspects: Antonio Hurtado, 23, of Barrie, and Jessie Sacobie, 23, of Toronto. Hurtado is wanted for robbery, aggravated assault and failure to comply with a release order, while Sacobie is wanted for assault, aggravated assault and robbery.

The identity of the fourth suspect is not known. He has been described as five-foot-nine man of slim build in his early 20s. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black jeans at the time of the alleged offence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.