Arrest made after man peered into woman’s bedroom in Toronto, trespassed

A man who allegedly peered into the bedroom window of a Toronto woman late at night has been arrested, police say.

According to police, the first incident happened on June 2 at approximately 12 a.m. near Spadina Avenue and College Street.

Police said that the female victim was in her bedroom at her residence when she noticed the suspect peering into her bedroom window. When she noticed him, he “quickly ran off and fled.”

Police allege that during the second incident, which happened days later on June 7 at around 12:25 a.m., the male suspect was seen by the woman once again peering into her bedroom window. After calling police, the suspect was located and arrested a short time later.

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old William Shorten of Toronto. Shorten has been charged with two counts of trespassing at night, and one count of being in possession of a break-in instrument.

Police did not provide further information about the break-in instrument.

Police say that investigators believe that there may be more victims, and urge anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.