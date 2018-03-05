

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police have made an arrest in the case of a young girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a suspect who entered her Mississauga bedroom as she slept.

Police said the assault happened at around 7 a.m. on March 3.

The young girl was asleep inside her home in the area of Hartfield Grove and Warren Drive. She awoke to find a male in her bedroom. According to police, the suspect sexually assaulted the girl and then fled.

Police said Monday that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

Marcin Gozdzik, 35, of Mississauga has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and break-and-enter.

He was expected to make a court appearance for a bail hearing sometime today.