

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel police say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Brampton.

The incident occurred at a residence in the area of Bramalea Road and Gates of Bramalea, near Queen Street East, around 9 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 82-year-old woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The victim, who has been identified by police as Brampton resident Bao Lian Li, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told CTV News Toronto that they believe there is no further danger to the public.

A suspect, who has been identified as 81-year-old Lu Hong Liang from Brampton, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident. Laing appeared in court on Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said that the homicide and missing persons bureau are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.