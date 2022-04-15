Arrest made after carjacker pointed gun at Brampton grandmother with kids inside vehicle: police

A 27-year-old Brampton man is facing a raft of criminal charges after a grandmother reported she was held at gunpoint while driving her grandchildren in the city earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police say that at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman was driving her two grandchildren, ages 7 and 8, in the Rathmore Street and Calderstone Road area of Brampton.

A suspect carrying a compact black handgun approached her while she was parked and allegedly pointed the gun at her, demanding her belongings.

He then allegedly ordered her out of the vehicle but she refused and instead started to drive.

“The victim was eventually able to break free from the suspect and police were contacted,” police said on Friday.

No one was injured in the encounter and nothing was taken.

Police identified a suspect the next day and at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, they conducted a search on a home in Brampton.

They arrested a man they identified as Ibrahim Ahmed Abdi.

A .40 calibre Taurus handgun was allegedly found at the scene.

Abdi was charged with offences including three counts of forcible confinement, robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam or other surveillance footage of the Rathmore Street and Calderstone Road area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday to contact them.