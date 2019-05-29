

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is in custody after police say a Mercedes smashed into several businesses and a community centre in East York late Tuesday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., police say officers received a call from staff at the Ismaili Community Center And Jamatkhana, located on Bartley Drive, after a vehicle reportedly smashed into the building.

Police allege that a black Mercedes sedan smashed in the door of the building and proceeded to damaged multiple businesses in the area.

A number of stores, including a Home Depot, Home Sense, Staples, and Marshalls, were damaged in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle believed to be responsible and began to chase the Mercedes. Officers ended the pursuit of the vehicle at Highway 427 due to safety concerns.

Eventually, the vehicle was located in Scarborough and the driver was arrested, police say.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police with information or dash camera footage.