

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region have charged a 58-year-old man after a Mississauga mosque was broken into last month.

Congregants of Masjid Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Mosque on North Service Road told police that they became suspicious when they heard “loud bangs and noises” coming from the main floor of the building at around 10:30 p.m. on March 14.

Though they found nothing missing, the worshipers discovered damage to a door which contained a donation box and called police.

Police say they made an arrest in the case on Thursday.

A suspect identified as 58-year-old Ashraf Awad of Toronto has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit and indictable offence and three counts of breach of probation.

Awad is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom today for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.