TORONTO -- Quarterback James Franklin passed for one touchdown and rushed for another in his Argonauts starting debut as Toronto beat the Edmonton Eskimos 20-17 on Saturday at BMO Field.
The Argos (1-2) were playing their first game this season without regular starting quarterback Ricky Ray, who was carted off with a neck injury in their last contest. Franklin, playing against his former team, finished the game 16-for-22 for 217 yards passing.
With the Argos trailing 17-12 late in the fourth quarter, Franklin guided the Argos on the game-winning drive. A five-yard touchdown pass to Canadian fullback Declan Cross put Toronto up by one and a two-point conversion pass to Armanti Edwards from Franklin capped the scoring with 2:57 left.
James Wilder Jr. also had a rushing touchdown for Toronto.
The Eskimos (2-2) lost despite a productive game from quarterback Mike Reilly, who was 28-for-40 for 370 yards and one touchdown.
The Argonauts opened the scoring on the first drive of the game. Franklin called his own number for a two-yard rushing TD. Toronto kicker Ronnie Pfeffer missed the convert attempt to keep the score at 6-0.
The Eskimos turned over the ball on their opening drive as Cassius Vaughn stripped it from Edmonton running back C.J. Gable, allowing Shawn Lemon to recover.
That gave Toronto a short field, and Wilder recorded a five-yard touchdown rush. A two-point convert attempt failed and Toronto led 12-0.
Edmonton got on the board late in the first quarter after kicker Sean Whyte missed a 32-yard field goal attempt, settling for a single.
The Eskimos continued to cut Toronto's lead in the second quarter as Whyte connected on a 33-yard field goal.
Whyte hit a 40-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter to cut Toronto's lead to 12-7.
Despite trailing at the break, Edmonton dominated time of possession. They had the ball for 18:47 of the opening half compared to 11:13 for the Argonauts.
Toronto committed its first turnover in the third quarter as Franklin's pass was intercepted by Maurice McKnight on Edmonton's 20-yard line. On the ensuing drive, Reilly connected with Derel Walker on a 24-yard TD pass and the extra point put Edmonton ahead 14-12.
Edmonton added to its lead in the fourth quarter when Whyte hit a 41-yard field goal to make it 17-12.
NOTE: The attendance for the game was 12,196.