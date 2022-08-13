Areas of Union Station evacuated after suspicious package discovered

Areas of Union Station are being evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package left on the platform on Saturday.

Toronto police says an investigation began at noon and TTC trains are currently bypassing the station.

The evacuation is “out of an abundance of caution,” according to police.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

Union Station

12pm

- Police are investigating a suspicious package left on the platform

- TTC Trains are bypassing the stn

- Areas of Union Station are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution @TTCnotices#GO1558417

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2022

About a month ago, Union Station was locked down after a fatal shooting took place near the entrance of the travel hub.

More to come.