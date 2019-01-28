

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Two members of Arcade Fire are joining contemporary dance performer Peggy Baker for a live-theatre fusion of indie rock and visual arts.

"Who We Are in the Dark" will make its debut in Toronto next month before embarking on a multi-city Canadian tour.

The dance production unites the acclaimed artist Baker with Arcade Fire violinist Sarah Neufeld and drummer Jeremy Gara.

Organizers say the show "explores and illuminates the alluring darkness of the night," as seven dancers perform to a pulsating original score by Neufeld and Gara.

"Who We Are in the Dark" plays at Toronto's Bluma Appel Theatre (Feb. 21-24) before heading to Montreal (Feb. 27 - March 2), Hamilton (March 6), Banff, Alta. (March 9) and Whitehorse (March 13).

The production will then make stops in Kingston, Ont. (April 9) and Ottawa (April 12-13).