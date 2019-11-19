TORONTO - Ontario's top court has ruled on how changes to the criminal prosecution process that were brought in as part of broader legal reforms should be applied in the province.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario says amendments that affect who is entitled to a preliminary inquiry should not apply to those who requested one before the changes took effect in September.

Preliminary inquiries are used to determined if there is enough evidence to proceed to a trial. Prior to the reforms, anyone who faced a trial in Superior Court was entitled to one if they so chose.

But a new federal law, Bill C-75, made it so that only those charged with indictable offences punishable by at least 14 years in prison could request a preliminary inquiry.

The amendment was challenged by four people charged with sexual assault in separate cases in Ontario in 2018, and who had all requested a preliminary inquiry before the changes came into effect.

In a decision released this week, the Appeal Court said that because the four had already chosen that option, their rights to preliminary inquiries -- and the court's obligation to grant them -- were "established realities."