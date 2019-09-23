As Toronto’s board of health debated asking the province to remove philosophical and religious exemptions for required vaccines in schools, several dozen anti-vaxxers demanded the committee back down.

“This is not moral,” one deputant told the board.

“I will not comply,” shouted another.

“These are our human rights.”

The Medical Officer of Health has recommended asking the Ministry of Health to consider removing the exemptions currently permitted under the Immunization of Schools Pupils Act to prevent exemption rates from reaching “dangerously high levels” in Toronto.

“While the province has said they’re not open to that today, we’re asking them to consider it tomorrow,” Board of Health chair Joe Cressy said Monday.



Dozens of anti-vaxxers gather in the rotunda of Toronto City Hall to protest the Medical Officer of Heath's recommendation to remove the philosophical and religious exemptions for vaccines in students. (Natalie Johnson/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Public Health reports that over the past 13 years there has been a slow but steady increase in the number of parents opting for philosophical and religious exemptions for vaccines for their children. The exemption rate of 0.8 per cent for the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine in the 2006-2007 school year climbed to 1.72 per cent in 2018-2019.

“We want that response to be before we have an outbreak, before children die unnecessarily, before people live lives of illness because we couldn’t maintain our vaccination programs,” Dr. Allison McGeer, infectious diseases specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, said ahead of the meeting.

The World Health Organization has identified vaccine hesitancy—the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines—as one of the top 10 global health threats and a growing concern in Canada.

More to come