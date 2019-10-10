TORONTO – An anti-bullying football game is being held in the honour of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death just outside of his Hamilton, Ont. high school while with his mother.

Those attending the game are asked to donate “what you can” and wear purple – Devan Selvey’s favourite colour.

“We’re all going out fighting on Thursday and we’re going to dedicate it to Devan,” one of the football players said one day before kickoff.

On Monday, at around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, located near Parkdale Avenue South and Main Street East, for reports of a violent incident happening just outside.

Just before, the teenage victim’s mother said her son had called her to the school because a group of teenagers was bothering him. She said he had been a victim of bullying for quite some time and the issue had been brought forward to officials at the school.

“He missed a lot of class, he would go for some classes and then call me and I’d go pick him up or sometimes he just wouldn’t go, he just refused,” she said.

On that afternoon, Shari-Ann Sullivan Selvey said she ran over to the school to help her son before her life fell apart.

“He had a beautiful soul,” she said. “He protected everybody. He stood up to everything that was wrong. He was just a very passionate kid.”

Shari-Ann Sullivan Selvey was next to her teenage son as he was attacked, and said she doesn’t close her eyes anymore in fear of reliving those tragic moments.

“Every time I close my eyes it’s there – I don’t close my eyes. If I don’t close my eyes then I can’t relive it,” she said.

“Everyone failed my son. I failed my son. I tried to but I couldn’t get to him in time.”

Teens facing murder charges

Two teenagers, an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Two youth arrested yesterday afternoon in relation to the death of 14-year-old @Churchill_HWDSB student Devan Selvey have been released unconditionally. Hamilton Police have now released the scene in #HamOnt. Detectives continue to investigate. Read more: https://t.co/fM63dJkcJV pic.twitter.com/E5h9diRyqX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 9, 2019

Hamilton police officers said they are looking into bullying as a factor in the investigation.

“That part of the investigation is growing,” Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “We will continue to probe the bullying concerns.”

Bereziuk said “police will continue to work with Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School and the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the director of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board confirmed that incidents of bullying were reported to the school administration.

“We’re still in shock as a community and as a school board. Like everyone, we’re trying to make sense of what happened. We’re looking to understand the motive, as is our community,” Manny Figueiredo said. “At this time, we continue to cooperate with the police investigation.”

The identity of those charged in the case cannot be released due to a publication ban and the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Community mourns Selvey’s death

Ahead of the football game honouring the murdered teen, a vigil was held on Wednesday evening at the Hamilton high school.

Community members joined family and friends of Selvey holding candles and signs reading sentiments such as “you will be missed Devan” and “bullying stops here.”

Shari-Ann Sullivan Selvey was in attendance at the vigil and was seen being consoled by other members of the family.

The honouring of the teenager’s life will continue at a football game against Sherwood Secondary School at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School at 7 p.m.

“We are going to dedicate the game to his family and we are going to wear our school colours and I know that the boy’s favourite colour was purple and so we are going to wear the school colours and purple to dedicate it to him,” football coach Kevin Harrison said on Wednesday.

“It’s been such a tragedy for the school for every student, every teacher, administrators as well, and parent. I can’t imagine the hurt, the travesty, the parents and the friends of the young boy are going through.”

One of the players said the team and its coaches decided it was important to play on Thursday night “because we need to show the community how strong we are.”

“We need to be strong for the community and for Devan’s family.”

Donations received at the game will go towards funeral expenses.

“We’re going to have snack, chips, food, we are going to have a donation stand, all proceeds from the game are going to go towards Devan’s funeral to give him a send-off and what he deserves,” a football player said.

Selvey will be laid to rest on Saturday afternoon in Hamilton.