Anthony Perruzza latest Toronto councillor to run for mayor

Another Toronto councillor is joining the crowded race to become the city's next mayor.

Humber River-Black Creek Coun. Anthony Perruzza registered at city hall on Wednesday to run in the byelection.

"My priority is to help Torontonians get by in these tough times," Perruzza said in a statement. "That means stopping the hikes on property tax, TTC fares and user fees. Torontonians need these services and can't afford to shoulder more costs."

He noted that he is the only councillor running for mayor who voted against raising the property tax this year and next year.

Perruzza is the latest councillor to throw his name in the hat. Councillors Brad Bradford and Josh Matlow have been campaigning since filing their nomination papers last week.

The Ward 7 councillor is also facing his former fellow councilmates Ana Bailao and Giorgio Mammoliti in the mayoral contest.

Perruzza was first elected to city council in 2006. In Wednesday's statement, he pledged to negotiate a new deal with the province "that works for our city."

"In the next few weeks, I will be talking to Torontonians about the future of our city and to seek their mandate to negotiate a better deal for Toronto," he said.

As of Wednesday evening, 43 candidates have filed their papers to run in the June 26 vote.

Those who want to join have until May 12 to register.