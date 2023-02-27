Another water main break closes down a major Toronto intersection
A water main break has closed down a major Toronto intersection ahead of the morning commute on Monday.
Police say the water main break is located at Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues.
Three eastbound lanes are now blocked as police tell commuters to expect delays in the area. They are asking anyone driving or walking to exercise caution.
The Monday water main break comes less than a month after a 140-year-old water main broke and flooded the intersection of King Street West and University Avenue, closing it down for weeks.
After the incident, experts said it stood as a reminder that upgrading crumbling infrastructure is a never-ending task.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
Slain Hong Kong model's in-laws, ex-husband appear in court
The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model were put in custody without bail Monday on a joint murder charge, after police found parts of her body in a refrigerator.
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Andrew Tate to appeal third arrest extension in Romania
Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, arrived Monday at an appeals court in the capital Bucharest to challenge a decision last week to extend for a third time his detention by 30 days.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
The unlikely awards season juggernaut 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered stream with wins not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
5 things to know for Monday, February 27, 2023
A pair of former Canadian soldiers describe what life is like on the front lines in Ukraine, how a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group, and Chris Hadfield brings his children's book to life on the stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks
Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of his recent comments about race when distributor Andrews McMeel Universal announced Sunday it would no longer work with the cartoonist.
Montreal
-
-
Hit-and-run in downtown Montreal leaves skateboarder, 21, in critical condition
A 21-year-old man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Wednesday evening in downtown Montreal. The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. while riding his skateboard near Ste-Catherine Street and De Lormier Avenue. Montreal police (SPVM) say he was unconscious upon their arrival, and the driver had fled the scene.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More wintry weather en route to southwestern Quebec
March 1 may be the start of meteorological spring, but more wintry weather is coming this week across southwestern Quebec. A Colorado low moving into central Canada and southwestern Quebec is expected to bring snow on Tuesday.
London
-
Adelaide Street reopens after serious crash
Adelaide Street has reopened in all directions after a serious crash Sunday evening.
-
Trudeau, Ford set to make an announcement in Toronto-area
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.
-
Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton. According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Guelph: SIU
An intersection in Guelph has reopened following an investigation by Ontario’s police watch dog after a man was shot by a Guelph police officer.
-
Wilmot residents hold emergency meeting for proposed gravel pit
The Citizens for Safe Groundwater say a proposed gravel pit they oppose now appears to have the path cleared to dig.
-
Messy winter forecast prompts special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region and Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
Mexico's president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.
-
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
Ottawa
-
-
RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house
Ottawa Fire Services says an RCMP officer was treated for smoke inhalation after checking to see if anyone was inside a burning building in Vanier Sunday afternoon.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa budget to be finalized this week
Councillors will vote on the final budget Wednesday after a month of committee meetings and public delegations on the $5.5-billion spending plan.
Windsor
-
-
Freezing rain warning for Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent is under a freezing rain warning. According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.
-
Man stabbed during violent home invasion: Windsor police
Windsor, Ont. police are searching for four suspects after a man was stabbed during a violent home invasion during the early morning hours of Sunday in South Windsor.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada forecasts messy weather for Simcoe County on Monday
A special weather statement has been issued for several areas within Simcoe County on Monday.
-
Barrie, Ont. church starts to rebuild after series of weekend fires
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church members were invited to Collier Street United Church on Sunday for prayer service and to provide an update on a fire that happened one week ago.
-
Fire crews battle massive fire at Gravenhurst cottage
Fire crews in Gravenhurst battle a large fire at a cottage Sunday night
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man fears losing home to weather-related insurance cancellation
A homeowner in Cape Breton says he's about to lose his insurance after being impacted by a series of storms, with insurance companies calling him "high-risk."
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
-
Anti-war protesters in Halifax urge Canadian government to end military aid to Ukraine
Demonstrators at an anti-war rally in Halifax Sunday urged the Canadian government to stop sending military aid to Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Garage fire sends 1 man to hospital with burn injuries
A man is in hospital with burn injuries after a Sunday afternoon garage fire in northeast Calgary.
-
-
World Junior Figure Skating Championships to kick off in Calgary this week
The 2023 World Junior Figure Skating Championships kick off on Monday in Calgary at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Einarson wins 4th straight Canadian women's curling title
Kerri Einarson's Team Canada crew has won its fourth consecutive Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Virden RCMP searching for armed and dangerous suspect
RCMP in Virden, Man. are hunting for a dangerous suspect after a disturbing incident Friday night.
-
Vancouver
-
Travellers stuck at YVR question call to cancel flights due to snow
People travelling out of YVR Sunday are being "strongly advised" to check their flight status due to the potential for delays and cancellations following a snowstorm.
-
New Westminster residents, mayor push for 'Vision Zero' strategy following pedestrian death
Calls for the City of New Westminster to adopt a 'Vision Zero' strategy – which seeks to eliminate deaths and injuries on roadways – are growing after a man was struck and killed by a truck earlier this month.
-
Abbotsford fire sends 4 to hospital
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a residential fire in Abbotsford, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Edmonton
-
How '15-minute cities' turned into an international conspiracy theory
Duncan Enright never imagined he'd get death threats over a plan to reduce grinding city traffic. But it is exactly what happened to the local politician in the U.K., who found himself deluged with abusive messages on social media and by email over his involvement in a proposed traffic filtering trial run in the city of Oxford.
-
Black business owners bring flavours of Africa, Caribbean to Northern Canada
Inside an eye-catching building with bright green siding and yellow trim in downtown Whitehorse, diners are being whisked away to Jamaica. It's a gathering place for locals and tourists alike to meet over curried goat, red lentils and injera -- a traditional sour, spongy flatbread -- among other dishes.
-
Alberta expecting another gusher in budget ahead of provincial election
Alberta is scheduled to introduce its budget Tuesday - the last before a spring provincial election - with political observers wondering what the province will do with all its billions of extra petrodollars.