Another senior Ford government staffer has left his post and the party is not saying whether he resigned or was fired.

John Sinclair, who served as Executive Director of the PC Caucus Service Bureau, has left his job.

“I can’t comment on personnel issues but I can confirm that John Sinclair is no longer with PC Caucus Services,” spokesperson Jeff Silverstein told CP24.

Silverstein would not comment on the circumstances of Sinclair’s departure.

Premier Ford’s staff declined to allow a CP24 reporter to ask him about Sinclair’s departure while he attended a fundraiser for military families in Toronto on Thursday night.

Sinclair also worked as deputy chief of staff to interim party leader Vic Fedeli after Patrick Brown was forced to resign as party leader in January, 2018.

He was earlier with PC Caucus Services during Brown’s tenure as leader.

PC Caucus Services is an umbrella group of staff that support the partisan and official activities of MPPs outside of cabinet.

Last week, MPP and economic development minister Jim Wilson resigned from cabinet and caucus over what was first described as an addiction issue but was later revealed to be an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Another staffer, Premier Ford’s executive director of issues management Andrew Kimber, resigned last week over an allegation of improper workplace conduct.

He issued a statement Thursday on Twitter apologizing and saying “everyone has the right to live and work free from harassment.”