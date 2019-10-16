

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Another person of interest in a Scarborough hit-and-run that injured a baby, mother and grandmother has been located by police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of three pedestrians that had been struck at the intersection.

The vehicle drove past a few stopped vehicles, according to police, and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection.

In surveillance video obtained by CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, the vehicle can be seen mounting the sidewalk, where a 57-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were standing with a 20-month baby boy in a stroller. All three people were struck and suffered serious injuries.

The two women are now in stable condition, and the baby is expected to recover.

Police announced on Wednesday morning they located 49-year-old Cory Munroe, who is a person of interest in the investigation.

On Tuesday, police said they located 30-year-old Amanda Rioux, who is also a person of interest in the investigation.

A warrant was also issued on Tuesday for 34-year-old Derek DeSousa, who investigators identified as the alleged driver of the vehicle. His whereabouts are unknown, police said.



The man who police allege ditched the vehicle is seen in this photo. (Supplied)

On Monday, police released an image of the person believed to have ditched the hit-and-run vehicle. Police said they do not believe this person, who is still outstanding, was involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.