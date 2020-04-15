TORONTO -- Another resident at a Toronto long-term care home has died from COVID-19, a family member confirmed to CTV News Toronto Wednesday evening.

Henry Tomaszewski said his 83-year-old mother Maria Tomaszewski, who resided at Eatonville Care Centre, died at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital around noon.

“We’re all devastated,” Tomaszewski said. “This experience was extremely traumatic. It was very stressful and very frustrating.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a representative from the facility, located in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The East Mall, said 30 of the 56 residents who had tested positive for the virus have died.

Eatonville Care Centre is among the 41 long-term care homes that are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak in Toronto.

Tomaszewski told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that they rushed his mother to a hospital last week after learning that “she wasn’t getting any care that she needed there.”

He repeated those sentiments on Wednesday, saying there was a “very large amount” of miscommunication between the family and the facility at the beginning of the outbreak.

“Her condition depleted quite rapidly without us being notified about it,” he said, adding that his mother only had a few hours to live when the facility told them about her condition.

Tomaszewski said his family has unanswered questions about the care his mother received at the facility.

Had his mother got the test earlier, and the family informed about the test result sooner, Tomaszewski said his mother would have had a better fighting chance.

“Within a matter of a week and a half, you’re speaking to a loved one that you think is doing not so bad health-wise. And then three days later, unbeknownst to you, you find out that she’s gravely ill and she has hours of life to live.

“And, God bless her, I don’t know how, but she managed to survive the five, six days in the hospital,” Tomaszewski said.

He said his 97-year-old aunt is also at the facility, and they learned that she is showing symptoms of the virus.

Tomaszewski said his aunt lived through many hardships in her life, and now she is going through this.

“It’s sad.”