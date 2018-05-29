Another busy day for Ontario's party leaders as election draws closer
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath arrives ahead of the Ontario Elections Leaders debate at the CBC building in Toronto, Sunday May 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 5:56AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:11AM EDT
It's another busy day for Ontario's main party leaders with the provincial election a little more than a week away.
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will be in Oakville, Ont., for a morning announcement, and will then head to Toronto to meet with the Globe and Mail editorial board before visiting a children's play centre in the city's east end.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to visit a retirement home in Port Colborne, Ont., this morning before attending an evening rally in nearby Welland, Ont.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will visit a co-op building in northern Toronto, then has local campaign events planned in Brantford, Stratford and Chatham-Kent later in the day.
Ford and Horwath are in a virtual tie atop most opinion polls, with Wynne a distant third.
Ontario voters heads to the polls on June 7.