TORONTO -- An announcement regarding a decision on the fate of the rest of the school year is expected to be made by Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce later today.

Lecce is expected to make the announcement as he joins Premier Doug Ford at his daily news conference held at Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Schools across the province initially shut down on March 13. They have remained closed since then under emergency order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first, schools were supposed to reopen two weeks following March Break, but in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the closure has been extended multiple times.

At Friday’s news conference, Ford confirmed that Lecce would be “coming out with an announcement on Tuesday about child care and about schools moving forward.”

The premier said this in response to a question about how parents and guardians would be able to get back to work without child care arrangements as more workplaces begin reopening on Tuesday.

The premiers of some other provinces, including Manitoba and Alberta, have said students will not return to the classroom for the rest of the school year. However, classes have resumed for some students in Quebec and British Columbia has confirmed that schools will gradually reopen on a part-time basis starting on June 1.

Tuesday’s news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. Minister of Health Christine Elliott will also be in attendance.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will carry it live as soon as it begins.