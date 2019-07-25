Two of the fastest sprinters in the world are set to battle it on the track in Montreal this weekend at the Canadian Track and Field championships.

In typical Canadian fashion, both Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown couldn’t be more complementary about each other off the track.

What many are calling a rivalry, Brown, the current Canadian 100 metre champion, calls it an “honour” to represent his country alongside De Grasse on the world stage.

If there is an advantage, Brown says it’s his start.

“Typically get out in front, maximize my strengths and minimize my weakness.”

As for De Grasse, a two-time Olympic medalist, when it comes to strengths over the field, he says he doesn’t “want to think of it that way.”

“I just want to run my race and hold the top end of my speed,” he said.

No matter what happens in the race, the athletes are scheduled to compete together as part of Canada’s 4x100 metre relay team at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar in October.

So far this year, only De Grasse has run under the all-important 10-second threshold for the 100-metre dash. The current world record stands at 9.58—set by Usain Bolt in 2009.

The 100-metre final will take place Friday night.