TORONTO
Toronto

    • André 3000 to perform at TD Toronto Jazz Festival this summer

    This image released by Epic Records shows "New Blue Sun" by Andre 3000. (Epic via AP) This image released by Epic Records shows "New Blue Sun" by Andre 3000. (Epic via AP)
    Share

    Hip hop legend-turned-flutist André 3000 is set to perform in Toronto this summer for the first time in 10 years.

    The TD Toronto Jazz Festival announced the newest lineup addition on Wednesday and said André will perform his instrumental album “New Blue Sun” in full on June 28 at Massey Hall.

    For those unfamiliar with his flute work, André is one half of the Atlanta-based rap duo OutKast, one of the most beloved hip hop acts of all time.

    The Grammy-winning artist's more recent musical endeavours saw him pursue wind-focused instruments, culminating in his release of “New Blue Sun” – the first instrumental album to land on the Billboard Top 200 Chart – last November.

    The opening track, "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," is more than 12 minutes long and broke the record for longest song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

    The pre-sale for tickets starts Thursday at 10 a.m. with code TOJAZZ and the public sale starts Friday.

    Tickets will range from $60 to $135, plus fees.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • House of Hope to add 24 new beds for supportive housing

      The City of London is putting $2.7 million over the next two years towards the London Cares Homeless Response Services. The money will be used to add 24 new highly-supportive housing units at the House of Hope, established in the fall of 2023.

    • Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News