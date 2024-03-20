André 3000 to perform at TD Toronto Jazz Festival this summer

Hip hop legend-turned-flutist André 3000 is set to perform in Toronto this summer for the first time in 10 years.

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival announced the newest lineup addition on Wednesday and said André will perform his instrumental album “New Blue Sun” in full on June 28 at Massey Hall.

For those unfamiliar with his flute work, André is one half of the Atlanta-based rap duo OutKast, one of the most beloved hip hop acts of all time.

The Grammy-winning artist's more recent musical endeavours saw him pursue wind-focused instruments, culminating in his release of “New Blue Sun” – the first instrumental album to land on the Billboard Top 200 Chart – last November.

The opening track, "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap' Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time," is more than 12 minutes long and broke the record for longest song to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

The pre-sale for tickets starts Thursday at 10 a.m. with code TOJAZZ and the public sale starts Friday.

Tickets will range from $60 to $135, plus fees.