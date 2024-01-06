'Ancient remains' found at construction site in Toronto's east end
Workers unearthed human remains Friday while installing a water service line in the east end, the City of Toronto says.
The remains were found at the construction site on Withrow Avenue. The city said crews subsequently contacted Toronto police, who launched an investigation led by an anthropologist.
“The anthropologist confirmed they are ancient remains. Construction is halted while the investigation is ongoing,” the city said in a statement.
It added that the anthropologist will provide instructions for the city once the investigation is complete.
Meanwhile, Toronto police confirmed that they responded to the site shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police said the anthropologist informed them that the remains are from an ancient Indigenous burial ground that is marked in that area.
Officers remain on the scene to preserve the bones, pending further direction from the anthropologist, police said.
