TORONTO -- Ontario’s official opposition is calling on the Progressive Conservative government to provide rules for distributing leftover doses of the COVID-19 vaccine amid reported incidents of queue jumping.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Andrea Horwath said the government should mandate exactly who should be eligible for any leftover doses of the vaccine available at the end of the day.

“I mean that should be very crystal clear,” she said. “We think we should be requiring… vaccination teams to have an actual plan for the eventuality that they may have leftover doses at the end of a vaccination blitz.”

Horwath also suggested that vaccine batches be divided up into smaller quantities to reduce the amount of vaccine leftover, a recommendation she said was made by the COVID-19 science table.

“This rollout of the vaccinations has been awful from day one. It's been slow, it's been sloppy. (Premier) Doug Ford simply didn't want to invest in putting together a solid vaccination plan for the province of Ontario and that's why we see this kind of this kind of situation occurring,” she said.

“I think Doug Ford needs to make it clear what the expectations are, and people need to know that there's a fair and appropriate process for not only making sure the right people get the right doses at the right time, but that there are consequences for those who try to bud in line and take a dose when it’s not their turn.”

The call for detailed guidance on how to use excess doses of the COVID-19 vaccine comes amid numerous reports that shots were given to non-front-line staff, people who work from home and family members ahead of those who may have been higher on the priority list.

The latest incident was confirmed earlier this week after a nurse at a long-term care home in Vaughan, Ont. alleged in a grievance that staff were asked to give COVID-19 vaccines to 10 people at the home who were neither residents nor front-line staff.

A spokesperson for Villa Leonardo Gambin’s board of directors said at the time that they were following existing practice in Ontario that suggests shots should be given to whoever is able to receive them before they expire if they are at risk of going to waste.

Ret. Gen. Rick Hillier, the head of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination task force, confirmed in January that some shots were given to non-front-line staff because hospitals did not want to waste doses.

“Because once we had opened those Pfizer vaccines and we could not move them at that stage, we did not want to waste them obviously,” Hillier said at the time. “We started vaccinating the health-care workers, in some cases, those who were probably further down the queue, as you articulated, got vaccinated before others.”

“Each site has been working to make sure that that happens in kind of small numbers as possible, but it will continue to occur when you’re vaccinating 165,000 people to millions of people.”

On Thursday, the Ontario government confirmed that all long-term care residents in the province who consented to getting the COVID-19 vaccine had received their first dose.

A total of 136,988 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment.