

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Niagara police have issued an Amber Alert for five missing children last seen in Jordan, Ont. between Sept 19 and Sept 25..

Police believe the five children, between the ages of five and 14, are in the company of their father Ian MacDermid.

MacDermid is described by police as white, standing six-feet-tall and weighing about 265 to 280 lbs. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and facial hair.

He is believed to be driving a gold-coloured pickup truck and may be headed towards Toronto, police say.

The missing children are listed as Magnus MacDermid, 14, Eska MacDermid, 13, Sovereign MacDermid, 11, Mattias MacDermid, 10, Evalyn MacDermid, 5.

Police say they are concerned for the missing children’s safety and welfare.

This is a developing news story. More to come.