Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Toronto girl allegedly abducted by father

Toronto police are searching for a two-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father Wednesday in Toronto.

According to officials, Alicia Choy was taken at approximately 4 p.m. from 481 Keele Street. An amber alert was issued just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Her father, 41-year-old Logan Anthony Choy, has been identified by police as the suspect. He is described by police as standing 5 foot 3, with short black hair and no teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, multi-coloured sweater, blue jeans, an orange backpack and carrying a stroller.

Logan Anthony Choy, 41 (TPS)

This is a developing story. More to come…