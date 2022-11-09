Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Toronto girl allegedly abducted by father

Alicia Choy (TPS) Alicia Choy (TPS)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Montreal

London

  • Family stranded at London, Ont. airport spend thousands to get home

    By the time they got to Toronto Sunday night, Krystle Linic and her grandmother could smile, but getting to that point was an ordeal. Linic, her parents, and grandmother had booked a roundtrip flight from Edmonton to London so they could be at Linic's great-aunt's funeral. Getting out of Edmonton was no issue, but flying home was a frustrating and expensive process.

    Krystle Linic and her grandmother are seen at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Nov. 6, 2022 after driving from London, Ont. (Source: Krystle Linic)

  • Family of London, Ont. homicide victim speak out

    Family and friends of Dan Fawcett continue to come to grips with his death this past weekend. “It’s been tough on all of us,” says Stephanie Fawcett, the niece of Dan Fawcett. “Not only to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone, but how it happened.”

  • With a rise in illnesses, some parents want to see masks back in the classroom

    Growing concerns over a spike in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in children have led to discussions about the possibility of bringing mask mandates back. Questions about a potential return to mandatory masking come as Ontario’s top doctor was asked to “urgently explore” re-issuing a mask mandate in schools, and it's a question some Londoners are also asking.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton