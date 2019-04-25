

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An Amber Alert issued for a missing five-year-old boy from Mississauga has been cancelled.

Juliet Mohammed and her son, Ethan Montes, were last seen on Wednesday at the boy’s school between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the area of Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Police said they were “very concerned” about the well-being of the 47-year-old mother and child.

“Juliet does have some preexisting medical conditions that require medication and if she does not take that medication it does cause her to act of character,” Akhil Mooken told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. “Attempts to contact Juliet have been unsuccessful and there is concern for both her wellbeing as well as the wellbeing of Ethan.”

The father, who reported his concerns to police on Thursday, said the disappearance is “very out of character.”

The Amber Alert was issued around 5 p.m. and was cancelled around 7 p.m. Peel Regional Police said that the mother and son were located near Chatham-Kent “as a direct result of the Amber Alert.”