Amber Alert cancelled after Gorham Township boy, 8, found safe
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 11:48AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 1:06PM EDT
An Amber Alert previously issued for a missing Gorham Township, Ont. boy has been cancelled after the child was found safe, police confirm.
The eight-year-old was last seen Monday morning in a silver vehicle “with a loud exhaust” on Copenhagen Road in the township, which is north of Thunder Bay.
At the time, Ontario Provincial Police said they believed the boy was taken by 47-year-old Lynda McCallum.
Police confirmed the boy had been found safe shortly before 1 p.m.
Investigators have not yet said where he was located or if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.