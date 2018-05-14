

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





An Amber Alert previously issued for a missing Gorham Township, Ont. boy has been cancelled after the child was found safe, police confirm.

The eight-year-old was last seen Monday morning in a silver vehicle “with a loud exhaust” on Copenhagen Road in the township, which is north of Thunder Bay.

At the time, Ontario Provincial Police said they believed the boy was taken by 47-year-old Lynda McCallum.

Police confirmed the boy had been found safe shortly before 1 p.m.

Investigators have not yet said where he was located or if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.