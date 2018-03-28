

TORONTO -- Renowned international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to attend Toronto's Luminato arts festival in June.

Organizers say she'll take part in an onstage conversation with her father-in-law, American journalist Nick Clooney, who is screen star George Clooney's dad.

The chat will happen at Roy Thomson Hall on June 22nd.

This year's festival will also see Maria Alyokhina, a political activist and member of punk group Pussy Riot, join the Belarus Free Theatre for "Burning Doors."

The stage show is drawn from the stories of Alyokhina, Russian performance artist Petr Pavlensky, and incarcerated Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

A total of 29 events are in the festival, which runs June 6-24.

Other festival highlights include a reimagining of "Swan Lake" by Irish choreographer and director Michael Keegan-Dolan.

"Instruments of Happiness" is a two-part free event that will kick off with hundreds of young ukulele players from Melanie Doane's Uschool performing George Harrison hits.

The second part will see 100 electric guitarists performing in "While 100 Guitars Gently Weep, Concerto for George" from Montreal-based composer/guitarist Tim Brady, to celebrate Harrison's 75th birthday.

"Bug" is a solo-performance piece by writer and actor Yolanda Bonnell about a young Indigenous girl caught in a "cycle of abuse and addiction."

Indie rocker Stephin Merritt will lead his band the Magnetic Fields through the two-night, auto-biographical multimedia performance "50 Song Memoir."

And Scott Silven's "At the Illusionist's Table" will include fine dining and whisky tasting alongside illusion, mentalism and storytelling at Toronto's historic Casa Loma.