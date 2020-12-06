TORONTO -- One man is in custody after an altercation in Toronto that left one person critically injured on Saturday.

Toronto police told CP24 that one man approached another man at a CIBC ATM near Dufferin and Bloor streets at around 4 a.m. and attempted to rob him.

Police say a verbal altercation broke out between the two men and at some point, the victim of the attempted robbery then attacked the man who was trying to steal from him.

The man who was attacked was knocked unconscious and was later taken to hospital in critical condition, police say.

The other man, identified by police as 30-year-old Marlon Davis, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday.