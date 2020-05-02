Alligator sighting in Brampton pond turned out to be beaver, police say
Published Saturday, May 2, 2020 11:58AM EDT
A beaver is pictured in this file photo. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
TORONTO -- A case of mistaken identity had police in Brampton, Ont., looking for an alligator in a storm drainage pond.
Peel Regional Police were called to the Brampton pond Friday night after some reported seeing the reptile -- said to be almost two-metres long.
Police tweeted they were "ready to provide Gator-aid" to animal control officers.
But after a few hours, police tweeted that Brampton Animal Control had reviewed video on social media and determined the gator was actually a beaver.